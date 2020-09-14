Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 14th Sep, 2020

Unicaja De Malaga looks to Gibraltar as potential alternative venue

Stephen Ignacio

By Stephen Ignacio
14th September 2020

Spanish basketball side Unicaja De Malaga, who play in the basketball Euro Cup as from next month, have suggested the use of Gibraltar as a neutral alternative venue for their home matches. The proposal comes as the club looks for alternative venues from which to host matches in the event of Covid-19 virus restrictions being...

