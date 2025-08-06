Unions split on public sector pay dispute

Unite the Union is preparing its members for public sector-wide industrial action which rejects the scaled pay rise proposed by the Gibraltar Government, but the GGCA have said it wishes to take no part in this.

Last June, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo announced a scaled pay rise for public sector workers, with those earning under £50,000 set to receive a 5% increase.

But a ballot of 2,800 public sector Unite members, which saw a turnout of 47%, rejected the pay proposal.

National Officer for Unite Gibraltar, Stuart Davies, said industrial action is a “last resort” and the union continues to focus on resolution.

He said the union had a “headline claim” of a 20% pay rise but caveated that this pay claim is “not about achieving that” immediately but rather clawing back the funds lost over the past years of pay stagnation.

Unite is currently holding a consultation process with its public sector members with the position that, if no resolution is made, the industrial action will take place across Government departments at the same time.

“Certainly, this could potentially be the biggest industrial action in my time,” Mr Davies said.

Mr Davies said the union has consulted with its membership in the GHA and Care Agency, and departments across the public sector including GibElec, GSLA, Borders and Coastguards and HM Customs.

He added that when it comes to the healthcare sector, potential strike action will not affect patient safety.

He said he would like to see a “united front” with unions the GGCA and NASUWT.

But in response, GGCA President Darren Cerisola said the union is “not aligned” with Unite, adding that the GGCA “wishes to take no participation” in the proposed industrial action proposed.

He said that the GGCA “does not believe such action would be beneficial for its membership at this stage”, as it understands that this year’s budget has already been allocated.

“As such, any industrial action at this point would have little to no impact on financial outcomes,” he said.

Mr Cerisola said that the GGCA believes efforts would be better focused on preparing a constructive strategy for next year, where meaningful engagement could lead to tangible results.

“Nevertheless, the GGCA is committed to engaging with its members directly,” he said.

“The union will continue to visit all their relevant departments and, following this, will ballot the membership to gather their views on the best way forward.”