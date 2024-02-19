Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 19th Feb, 2024

Unique moment as Pia becomes fourth sister to play for Netball U17s

By Stephen Ignacio
19th February 2024

This March will see a unique moment in Gibraltar Netball U17 history as Gibraltar hosts the Europe netball Championship and Challenge competition. In what could be a first, all going well the Gibraltar squad will once again have a Filipes sister within its ranks. Pia Felipes becomes the fourth sister to have been selected for the Under 17s having seen her elder sisters all go through the ranks and playing at international level.
Pia follows on from the path set by her elder sister Paoloa and Lucia who both played in the squad that visited Hull, England in 2015, Paolo selected also for the Gibraltar squad in 2016 and playing infront of her home crowd and then for the squad that headed to Belfast in 2017. Lucia also selected for the squad in 2018 that went to Dublin.
The next call up for a Felipes youngster was in 2020 when Pia’s sister Bea was selected to play for Gibraltar in the tournament in the Isle of Man.
Four years have since past since that tournament and now Pia will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of her three sisters as she prepares for the 2024 tournament in Gibraltar which will be held next month. Pia will also be looking towards next years World Youth Championship where an under 21 Gibraltar squad will be able to compete against some of the top nations in the world as Gibraltar hosts the event.
This March’s tournament a major test for Gibraltar Netball as international officials converge on the Rock to oversee the event and assess the overall organisation including security.

