Unite and Morrisons agree on pay differentials for skilled trades

Unite the Union and supermarket chain Morrisons have reached an agreement to apply the recent increase in the Gibraltar Minimum Wage to professional trades roles and team leaders, ensuring that wage differentials are maintained for skilled and supervisory positions.

The agreement follows discussions between Unite and senior management at Morrisons, aimed at recognising the value of skilled workers and maintaining fairness in pay structures.

Under the new arrangement, all professional trades roles — including fishmongers, butchers, florists, bakers, pharmacy dispensing assistants and team leaders — will receive a pay increase of 60p per hour with immediate effect.

The uplift reflects the recent minimum wage increase while preserving the pay gap between skilled and entry-level roles.

Unite’s Branch Coordinating Official, Christian Duo, said: “This is a positive step for our members at Morrisons.”

“Skilled professionals and team leaders play an important role in keeping supermarket operations running smoothly, and they deserve to be recognised and rewarded accordingly.”

“I would like to thank Morrisons for the steps taken in recognising the importance of maintaining the differentials and rewarding colleagues appropriately.”

Unite stated that it will continue to engage with employers to ensure that wage structures remain fair and sustainable as the cost of living rises.