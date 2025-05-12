Unite and Restsso reach above-inflation pay agreement

Unite the Union and Restsso have confirmed the successful negotiation of a new pay deal that delivers an above-inflation wage increase for workers across the company.

The agreement, reached following talks between Unite representatives and Restsso management, will provide employees with a 3.5 percent increase in base pay, backdated to January 1, 2025. In addition, members received a £500 one-off payment in December.

Unite’s Christian Duo said: “This agreement is a clear win for our members. It not only protects their living standards but also acknowledges their hard work and dedication.”

“We commend Restsso for engaging in meaningful dialogue and reaching a fair settlement.”

“The deal has been welcomed by Unite members and is seen as a positive example of collaborative industrial relations, during challenging economic times and amid the uncertainty around a potential EU/UK Treaty on Gibraltar.”