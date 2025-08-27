Unite announces strike action over public sector pay, as Govt says step is 'completely unreasonable'

Unite the Union has called for strike action across the public sector in Gibraltar as part of an ongoing dispute over public sector pay, in a step described by the Gibraltar Government as “confrontational an completely unreasonable”.

The union said it had called for strike action on September 11, 17 and 25, and October 1.

All Unite members directly employed in the public sector, including public sector departments, authorities, agencies, schools and Government-owned companies, will be asked to take strike action on those days.

But the Government said the step was unwarranted, the strike ballot had been “deeply flawed”, and that even Unite members were divided as to whether industrial action was proportionate.

It said it would not all the community to be “held to ransom”.

Unite’s announcement follows what the union described as a lack of progress in discussions with the Government of Gibraltar.

It said a meeting held on August 6 to discuss the outcome of a union ballot and public sector pay did not result in a resolution.

A letter to the Government on August 7 had not received a response, and a meeting planned for August 20 was cancelled at short notice and has not been rearranged, the union added.

Unite’s National Officer for Gibraltar, Stuart Davies, said: “Unite does not take lightly the calling of strike action.”

“However in light of the union’s mandate from members following the ballot of all public sector members and diminishing engagement with the Government since the meeting on August 6, the union has moved to calling strike action across four separate days.

“I have written to the Chief Minister today detailing the proposed action and have once again invited further discussions and dialogue in an attempt to find a resolution to this dispute.”

Mr Davies said Unite does not intend to compromise safety and has invited discussions around derogations to ensure essential services continue during strike action.

Derogations are agreed roles and personnel who will continue working during strike action to ensure safety is maintained.

Where the union considers that it will not be safe to engage in strike action, it will be exploring ‘Action Short of Strike Action’ on the days of action and any plans will be communicated to the employers direct.

Unite also said it would also expect, where an emergency arises, for members to return to work from any picket line or rally to deal with any such emergency

“The union wrote to the GHA and Care Agency on July 23 to commence advanced talks on derogations,” Mr Davies said.

“Meetings were held on August 1 and 6 respectively, however whilst a proposed plan was received from the Care Agency last week, we have received nothing to date from the GHA.”

Mr Davies also said the union had raised concerns over pay parity with the UK.

“The union has raised a number of issues in the correspondence dated August 7 around public sector pay and particularly on the point of pay parity with the UK which echoes the points raised in the Unite pay claim back in January.

“These remain outstanding despite claims at Budget 2025 that not a shred of evidence has or can be produced to show any issues around parity.

“This evidence was provided in January 2025 and also prior to that date, then again in the letter dated August 7.”

“That evidence is writ large and requires a resolution if the pay parity principles are to continue to be observed.”

He said the union was on Wednesday communicating with members and shop stewards about the proposed action but remained open to talks with the Government.

“The union remains committed to finding a resolution to this dispute, is ready and available to meet with the Government for as many times and for as long as is required to seek that resolution and to avoid industrial action, as we do not consider that the parties are that far apart,” Mr Davies said.

Fellow union GGCA has said it does not support the strike.

GOVT REACTS

The Government said it regretted Unite’s decision to call for strike action in response to the public sector pay measures announced in this year’s Budget.

In defending its position, the Government said it delivered the second largest public sector pay increase in Gibraltar’s history, even as Gibraltar continued to recover from the “unprecedented and generational economic impact” of the COVID-19 pandemic.

No.6 Convent Place said entry-level salaries had risen by more than 25% between 2023 and 2025, adding this ensured the lowest earners were protected.

Layered increases across the scales had balanced fairness for workers with responsibility to taxpayers, it added.

The Government said public sector salaries remained on average over 20% higher than the national average, more than £7,000 above the private sector average and over £12,000 above the Ministry of Defence average.

The average public sector salary in Gibraltar in 2023 was £42,722, compared to £36,051 in the national economy and £35,430 in the private sector.

These improvements were achieved through constructive industrial relations, and conversations had already begun on how to continue the process of restoring purchasing power for public servants in the years ahead, No.6 said.

“In this context, the confrontational position taken by Unite, which threatens strike action that would bring Gibraltar and its public services to its knees, is completely unreasonable,” it added in a statement.

“The Government will not act irresponsibly with public money and it will not allow this community to be held to ransom.”

“The Government further notes that the mandate obtained by Unite for this industrial action is deeply flawed in both its form and its wording.”

“Turnout in the ballot was only 48 percent, meaning fewer than one in two members voted.”

“This means that the strike call does not represent a majority of Unite’s membership, yet it is now being used as the basis to threaten disruption to vital services, including the hospital, schools, care and emergency services.”

“It is also clear from feedback that many public servants themselves consider this position disproportionate.”

“It is particularly disappointing that certain elements within Unite appear determined to pursue confrontation for its own sake, allowing their hostility to the Government to take precedence over the genuine interests of their members and of the wider community.”

The Government said other unions in the public sector had been “constructive and responsible” in recognising the value of the Budget settlement and the need to safeguard Gibraltar’s long-term economic stability without giving up on continuous dialogue with Government.

Conversely, Unite was acting in a manner that was “erratic, unreasonable and unpredictable”.

The Government said healthy industrial relations were built on “dialogue, fairness and responsibility”, not on “unreasonable strong-arming” of the community.

It said it would not allow the public purse or Gibraltar’s public services to be placed in jeopardy as a result of the “ill-advised and adversarial approach” being pursued by Unite.

“All those who choose to follow the dictates of the union leadership and absent themselves from work will unfortunately have their pay docked accordingly,” it said in the statement.

“The Government respectfully calls on all Unite members who do not agree with this confrontational stance to attend their workplaces, which will remain open, and to report any undue attempts to pressure them into joining industrial action.”

“While the Government respects Unite and its members, it cannot recognise the union under its current leadership, which has consistently behaved in a manner that is aggressive, adversarial and unreasonable.”

“The Government also wishes to make clear that, as stated in Unite’s circular to its members, National Day should be only about our national identity and our international recognition as a people.”

“Any attempt to hijack the day for unrelated claims will be viewed very badly by the vast majority of our community and would be hugely disappointing.”