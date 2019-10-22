Unite ballots Morrisons members following Store Pay and Conditions Offer

Unite, the union for workers in Gibraltar, balloted Unite members at the Morrisons Store last week following a Union recommended offer after a long day of negotiations.

The offer put to the members consisted of a 2.1% consolidated pay increase. A £200 one of payment for those employees moving from weekly pay to four weekly pay, in addition those employees affected by this change, could also take advantage of a soft loan, at the time the change will take place.

The vote had a 85.71% turnout, with 87.5% in favour and 12.5% against.

"We are extremely pleased with the ballot turn-out and I have to congratulate our hard-working negotiating committee. Management intentions has been for the last two years to move the Gibraltar Store closer to the Pay and Conditions applicable to UK colleagues and therefore we have seen the introduction of the share save scheme, the uplift of pay in a particular department but also the capping of pay in another," said Christian Duo of Unite.

I honestly believe we have got the best possible deal for our members, including compensation for those moving from weekly pay to four weekly pay."

"All these measures come in the backdrop of a Store investment (refurbishment) of over six million pounds, which gives us the confidence and shows Morrisons commitment to Gibraltar, regardless of the uncertainty that Brexit brings," he added