Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 22nd Oct, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Unite ballots Morrisons members following Store Pay and Conditions Offer

By Chronicle Staff
22nd October 2019

Unite, the union for workers in Gibraltar, balloted Unite members at the Morrisons Store last week following a Union recommended offer after a long day of negotiations.

The offer put to the members consisted of a 2.1% consolidated pay increase. A £200 one of payment for those employees moving from weekly pay to four weekly pay, in addition those employees affected by this change, could also take advantage of a soft loan, at the time the change will take place.

The vote had a 85.71% turnout, with 87.5% in favour and 12.5% against.

"We are extremely pleased with the ballot turn-out and I have to congratulate our hard-working negotiating committee. Management intentions has been for the last two years to move the Gibraltar Store closer to the Pay and Conditions applicable to UK colleagues and therefore we have seen the introduction of the share save scheme, the uplift of pay in a particular department but also the capping of pay in another," said Christian Duo of Unite.

I honestly believe we have got the best possible deal for our members, including compensation for those moving from weekly pay to four weekly pay."

"All these measures come in the backdrop of a Store investment (refurbishment) of over six million pounds, which gives us the confidence and shows Morrisons commitment to Gibraltar, regardless of the uncertainty that Brexit brings," he added

Most Read

Local News

Four officers suspended after Spanish ‘Protección Civil’ vehicle drives unchallenged into Gib

Mon 21st Oct, 2019

Local News

RGP confirm major anti-money laundering operation in Gibraltar

Tue 22nd Oct, 2019

Local News

Man found dead in south district home

Tue 22nd Oct, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

CM demands explanations after Spanish 'Protección Civil' vehicle drives unchallenged into Gib

Sun 20th Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd October 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Chief Secretary sets out plans for civil service reform, drawing union flak

22nd October 2019

Local News
Unite ballots Morrisons members following Store Pay and Conditions Offer

22nd October 2019

Local News
Annual formal inspection for no 2 (overseas) squadron

22nd October 2019

Local News
Man found dead in south district home

22nd October 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019