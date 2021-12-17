Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 17th Dec, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Unite flags ‘serious issues’ with Gibraltar Ambulance Service

Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Chronicle Staff
17th December 2021

Unite the Union has highlighted what it describes as “serious issues” within the Gibraltar Ambulance Service which it says are being “repeatedly ignored” by the GHA and the Ministry for Health.

The concerns range from staffing levels in the service, stress and anxiety arising from increased workloads linked to understaffing, deficient equipment and vehicles, poor workplace facilities and a number of operational claims that have gone unanswered.

“We have an ambulance service that worked on the front-line throughout the pandemic, answering 12,000 callouts last year alone, yet against a complement of 45, staffing levels are running at two thirds with 31 employees,” said Sam Hennessy, Unite Regional Officer for Gibraltar.

“Our members are working tirelessly to ensure that those staff shortages are not impacting the service and services users, but those workloads are unsustainable and are the cause of work-related stress.”

“The union receives continued reports from members around the poor state of repair of equipment and vehicles being utilised in the service which hampers the ability of GAS members to be able to deliver this essential service to a high standard.”

“As well as the equipment, the facilities in which the GAS members are housed are not fit for purpose, porta-cabins that were presented as a short-term solution are now a sub-standard permanent arrangement, with the conditions not suitable for work.”

“In addition to these issues, there are a number of long-standing operational claims that are awaiting responses, yet these claims and the issues with the service are being repeatedly ignored by the employer and Ministry to the detriment of the members and the service.”

“This frontline service is deserving of far more respect than it is being afforded and once again we call upon the employer to engage positively with the union and our members working in GAS to rebuild this service.”

Most Read

Local News

Wizz Air confirms suspension of Luton flights

Tue 7th Dec, 2021

Features

Miss World 2021 postponed after Covid cases detected

Thu 16th Dec, 2021

Features

Miss Gibraltar in Miss World 2021 final tonight

Thu 16th Dec, 2021

Brexit

UK and Spain see ‘constructive’ progress in Gib treaty talks, which will continue in 2022

Thu 16th Dec, 2021

Local News

‘Bold approach’ as Lincoln files plans for social club

Wed 15th Dec, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th December 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Travel restrictions tightened over Omicron threat

17th December 2021

Local News
Plea for more public information on Eastside development as DPC agrees scoping plan

17th December 2021

Local News
DPC clears plans for new oil terminal on Western Arm

17th December 2021

Local News
Govt must restore trust in GHA, GSD says

16th December 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021