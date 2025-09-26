Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 26th Sep, 2025

Unite members accept agreement with Govt to resolve pay dispute 

By Chronicle Staff
26th September 2025

Unite the Union’s public sector members have accepted the agreement reached with the Gibraltar Government to resolve a pay dispute. 

The ballot closed at midday on Friday and 77.2% of those members that participated voted to accept the proposal, 22.8% voting against. The turnout was 34.35%.  

Members were balloted on whether to accept the terms of the Dispute Resolution Agreement reached between Unite and HMGOG as a way forward on public sector pay or reject to remain in dispute. 

The result means that the terms of the Dispute Resolution Agreement will now become live and binding on both Unite and Government. 

“The ballot result means that the terms of the Dispute Resolution Agreement have been accepted by our public sector membership, with the agreement now live and binding on the parties,” said Stuart Davies, National Officer for Unite Gibraltar. 

“We look forward to engaging with HMGOG as to the implementation of the agreement in full.” 

“The proposed negotiations across the next nine months as to a proposed, multi-year pay agreement to recover the real terms losses in pay in full since August 2019 were absolutely key to resolving the dispute between Unite and HMGOG.” 

“Clearly it is not going to be an easy process.”  

“Unite will engage in these negotiations robustly, but also constructively and positively.” 

“No doubt there will be ups and downs along the way.” 

“However, by June there is the real possibility to achieve a landmark agreement on public sector pay and total reward.” 

