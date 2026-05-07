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Thu 7th May, 2026

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Local News

Unite members at Morrisons accept pay offer following ballot

By Chronicle Staff
7th May 2026

Members of Unite employed at Morrisons Gibraltar Store have voted to accept a new pay offer following a ballot of union members.

With a turnout of 100 per cent, 78.5 per cent voted in favour of the offer.

The offer represents an increase of 10p per hour, backdated to March 30, 2026, and a further 20p per hour from June 1, 2026.

The total offer accepted by members amounts to 3.16 per cent for customer assistants, 3.11 per cent for team leaders and fruit and veg team leaders, and 2.93 per cent for bakers, butchers and pharmacy dispensing assistants.

Fishmongers will receive a 3.00 per cent increase.

“This deal reflects the strength of our members’ collective voice with 100% of our members voting and ensures a fair and meaningful pay increase across key roles at Morrisons,” said Unite’s Christian Duo.

“While we recognise the ongoing pressures facing workers, we believe this agreement delivers a step forward on pay considering, that in October 2026 we will be entering in further pay negotiations with Morrisons.”

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