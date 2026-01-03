Unite says 2025 ended with unresolved issues at GHA

Unite the Union said it’s health branch, Unite in Health Gibraltar, was ending 2025 with “a substantial number of unresolved claims across the health service”.

In a statement reflecting on the past year, the union said: “While we would have hoped to end the year on a positive note, regrettably this has not been the case.”

It said the unresolved issues culminated in demonstrations involving various disciplines within the health sector during 2025, adding: “Those demonstrations highlighted serious concerns relating to staff shortages, unresolved employment matters, and the resulting impact on patient safety.”

Unite in Health Gibraltar also said the demonstrations had “brought to light a deeply concerning workplace culture within the Gibraltar Health Authority, where many staff feel afraid to speak out or raise concerns for fear of repercussions”.

“This culture of silence is unacceptable in any healthcare setting,” it said in a year-end statement.

The union said one of the key actions committed to following the protests last year was the appointment of an Industrial Relations Officer specifically tasked with addressing longstanding claims and issues within the nursing sector.

“This appointment was welcomed by Unite, and during this period the officer actively engaged with outstanding matters,” it said.

“Regular meetings took place, and progress, although slow, was beginning to be made.”

But Unite in Health Gibraltar said it had now been told the officer had been “absorbed into the Government of Gibraltar’s Department of Industrial Relations and will no longer have an active or dedicated role within the Gibraltar Health Authority”.

“This development represents a significant setback,” the union said.

“There remains an enormous number of outstanding claims that urgently require resolution, some of which date back as far as nine years.”

“Of particular concern is a claim pertaining to a group of retired nurses.”

“The removal of the Industrial Relations Officer will inevitably cause further delays to an issue that is time-sensitive and directly affects a vulnerable group of pensioners who have already waited far too long for resolution.”

The union also pointed to the Gibraltar Health Authority’s senior decision-making structures.

“This situation is further compounded by the fact that the GHA Executive Board is currently formed of individuals serving in an acting capacity, with none empowered to make substantive decisions,” Unite said.

“While Unite welcomes the appointment of all Board members, this transition will result in yet another reset, leading to further delays.”

“The Gibraltar Health Authority has been in a constant state of reset since the pandemic, with continuity and accountability repeatedly disrupted.”

Unite in Health Gibraltar said it welcomed a review of the nursing skill mix but raised concerns about progress and timelines.

“Whilst Unite in Health Gibraltar welcomes the review of the nursing skill mix, not all departments have yet been audited,” it said.

“Furthermore, we are still awaiting feedback on the proposed plan of action to address the gaps identified by the audits already undertaken by nursing managers.”

“Without clear timelines and committed resources, these reviews risk becoming yet another exercise without meaningful outcomes.”

Looking ahead to 2026, Unite in Health Gibraltar said it would continue to press for action on claims and workplace concerns.

“Unite in Health Gibraltar continues to stand firmly behind its members, both serving and retired,” it said.

“We will not accept further delays, regressions, or the sidelining of legitimate claims.”

“As we look ahead to 2026, our members deserve fairness, accountability, transparency, and decisive action.”

“They deserve a health service where concerns can be raised without fear, where commitments are honoured, and where long-standing issues are finally resolved.”

The statement ended by thanking members “for their resilience and professionalism throughout a challenging year” and wishing them “a healthy, safe, and Happy New Year.”