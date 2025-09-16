Unite to open ballot this week on public sector pay

Unite the Union said on Tuesday that a ballot of all public sector members on public sector pay will open on Wednesday.

The ballot follows ongoing dialogue with the Gibraltar Government regarding the public sector pay dispute and a Dispute Resolution Agreement signed last week.

This agreement, which Unite said will become “live and binding” subject to a Yes vote from its members, sets out a forward-looking plan around public sector pay including the framework for negotiations on a multi-year pay agreement to recover the real terms losses in pay in full since August 2019, as well as seeing an increase in the minimum salary in the public sector to £24,413.

All workers in the public sector earning below that salary will see earnings rise to that level backdated to April 1, 2025.

For the first time, Unite will be undertaking a public sector wide e-ballot where members will receive an e-mail or text link to vote, with the ballot opening on Wednesday afternoon and closing at midday on Friday, September 26.

Those members who do not receive an e-ballot if the union does not have up to date contact details will still be able to vote physically at one of two ballot stations.

“This is an important ballot and vote for Unite’s public sector membership and will set the pathway moving forwards for negotiations with the Gibraltar Government on public sector pay and more broadly on other matters,” said Stuart Davies, National Officer for Unite Gibraltar.

“Our members provided a mandate to negotiate further with the Gibraltar Government on public sector pay and the Dispute Resolution Agreement reached between Unite and the Government sets out the potential to recover in full the real terms losses in pay since August 2019.”

“It also addressed the issue of UK parity when looking at the minimum entry salary as well as a number of other issues that are important to Unite and will have benefit in both the public and private sectors.”

“There is also an undertaking to address the underlying industrial relationship between Unite and the Gibraltar Government as a constructive industrial relationship is ultimately beneficial to our membership.”

“The Dispute Resolution Agreement represents good progress on the issues in dispute, but will only become live and binding subject to members voting in favour of the way forward.”

“An overall no vote would leave Unite and the Gibraltar Government in dispute, so the members will democratically decide on next steps via this ballot.”

Members who have not received an e-ballot will be able to contact Unite’s office via e-mail, phone or in person to vote.

The ballot station at Transport House will be open from 9am on Thursday September 18 to midday on Friday September 26.

There will also be a second ballot station for members who work for the Gibraltar Health Authority at St Bernard’s Hospital in the Convenors’ Office on the ground floor, daily from 8am to 12pm, from Thursday September 18 to Friday September 26.