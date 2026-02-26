Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 26th Feb, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Unite welcomes Treaty text publication but says detail must be examined

By Chronicle Staff
26th February 2026

Unite the Union Gibraltar, has welcomed the publication of the Treaty text on Thursday and congratulated all those involved in bringing the process to this stage, more than five years after the in-principle agreement reached on New Year’s Eve 2020.

A statement from the union said that the importance of a Treaty for the future and economic prosperity of Gibraltar is clear, and that the Treaty also achieves a key policy position of Unite in terms of maintain fluidity at the frontier for goods, services and people.

It acknowledged that the prospect of a Hard Brexit for Gibraltar was potentially ruinous; however there is a massive amount of detail within the Treaty text which will need to be analysed as to impact on workers, Unite members and their families however the union fully supports the position of maintaining jurisdiction, sovereignty and control post Treaty.

It noted that there are already obvious, immediate areas that need to be addressed to deal with the concerns of members and Unite will be engaging with HMGOG to address these areas.

Unite Gibraltar’s representative on the Cross Frontier Group, Christian Duo, said: “Unite welcomes the publication of the Treaty text and the union recognises the significant amount of work that many representatives of HMGOG have contributed to reach this position.”

“The sheer amount of detail in the Treaty text means that the union remains cautious as to how the implementation of Treaty will interact with workers across both the private and public sectors, what changes those living and working in Gibraltar will see and it will be important that a full analysis of the Treaty impacts is undertaken.”

“The Treaty is vital for the future economic and societal prosperity of Gibraltar and a Hard Brexit was difficult to contemplate; however the union is conscious that there will be some uncertainty amongst members, with questions and concerns around their job roles.”

“Unite will be engaging with those members and HMGOG to address any issues that arise from this process, but today is an important day for Gibraltar”.

Most Read

Brexit

Treaty text expected today, as CM says agreement ‘not an imposition’ on Gib 

Thu 26th Feb, 2026

Brexit

Treaty will reshape cross-border relations

Thu 26th Feb, 2026

Local News

Govt completes work to open up ultimate beneficial ownership register 

Mon 23rd Feb, 2026

Brexit

Agreement sets out detail of new dual immigration controls

Thu 26th Feb, 2026

Local News

Harbour reclamation envisages 47,000 square metres  of new land  

Tue 17th Feb, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th February 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Treaty removes ‘physical barriers of bygone era’, CM says

26th February 2026

Local News
£2.3m in scholarship debts owed to Government by 295 students

26th February 2026

Local News
E-scooters save over 10t of carbon emissions, Cortes tells Parliament

26th February 2026

Local News
Woman says she will ‘never recover’ after monkey attack on Skywalk

26th February 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026