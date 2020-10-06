Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 6th Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Universities vow to ensure students can access essentials during self-isolation

By Press Association
6th October 2020

By Eleanor Busby, PA Education Correspondent

Vice-chancellors have pledged to support students who have to self-isolate in university halls when campus outbreaks occur.

Universities UK (UUK), which represents 139 institutions, has published a checklist to help universities support student wellbeing in the autumn term as they face a variety of challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Universities should ensure that students have access to basic necessities during self-isolation, including food, laundry services, cleaning materials, bin bags, tissues and toilet rolls, the guide says.

It comes after students have hung signs out their windows claiming they did not have food.

More than 50 universities in the UK have confirmed cases of coronavirus as students return to campus.

A surge in cases has led to thousands of students having to self-isolate in their halls, including Manchester Metropolitan and Glasgow University.

Nearly 500 students and staff at Sheffield University have tested positive for Covid-19 since the start of term, and more than 750 students are self-isolating at Northumbria University after testing positive.

But UUK president Professor Julia Buckingham, vice-chancellor of Brunel University, said that the vast majority of students are being “looked after extremely well” by universities during lockdown measures.

When asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme about students who say they have no food, she said: “I am sure there are cases where things haven’t gone quite as well as we would have hoped.

“But I am confident that the vast majority of students are being very, very well supported by their university.”

The checklist suggests that universities should encourage students to disclose any pre-existing or current mental health issues, and encourage them to use student wellbeing and mental health support services.

Institutions could provide a Covid-19 contact, where affected students can report symptoms and seek support, and offer online activities to help maintain social interactions during self-isolation.

A fresh commitment from the UUK, also published on Tuesday, says: “We reject any attempt to blame or single out students and will work closely with student unions to support safe behaviours and social interactions.

“We will ensure that, when outbreaks occur, students are fully supported to self-isolate.”

Alistair Jarvis, chief executive of UUK, said: “Self-isolation is key to containing the spread of Covid-19.

“Where it is necessary for students to self-isolate, university staff and students’ unions are making huge efforts to take care of both their physical and emotional wellbeing, including access to testing and health care, mental health support, continuing learning online, safe social interaction, food deliveries, laundry, and financial support.”

Most Read

Local News

‘Something most profound has changed’ with Brexit, Attorney General says

Fri 2nd Oct, 2020

Local News

Two injured after Gibraltar-registered boat runs aground on rocks during Guardia Civil chase in BGTW

Mon 5th Oct, 2020

Local News

Turkish authorities find cocaine on ship searched and released in Gibraltar

Thu 1st Oct, 2020

Local News

A cruise ship’s thanks to Gib

Wed 30th Sep, 2020

Local News

Stark warning as virus cases continue to rise

Fri 2nd Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Briton Sir Roger Penrose shares Nobel Prize in physics for black hole discovery

6th October 2020

UK/Spain News
More than 50 universities across UK have Covid-19 cases – analysis

3rd October 2020

UK/Spain News
Largest Covid-19 study shows one in 200 people in England were infected

1st October 2020

UK/Spain News
University students should be allowed to return home from campus now, unions say

1st October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020