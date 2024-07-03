University appoints Jamie Trinidad KC as a Beacon Professor

The University of Gibraltar has announced the appointment of Professor Jamie Trinidad KC as a Beacon Professor.

Beacon Professors are unique to the University of Gibraltar and the title is symbolic of the role they undertake.

“The image of the Europa Point lighthouse as a beacon is important to the University representing, as it does, the University’s mission to spread the light of knowledge, to inspire students and illuminate their life paths,” said a statement from the University.

The University’s competitive professorial scheme was launched in 2017 and is overseen by an independent Professorial Appointments Committee which is made up of academics drawn from a number of international higher education institutions. All members of the committee are full professors and hold, or have held, high academic office in their own universities. It is the responsibility of the committee to receive all submissions for professorial appointments and, to ensure that the appointments process is rigorous and transparent.

The committee, which on this occasion included Prof David Abulafia, Beacon Professor at the University of Gibraltar, also Emeritus Professor of Mediterranean History and Fellow of Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge, and Prof Marc Weller, Chair of International Law and International Constitutional Studies in the University of Cambridge, fully endorsed the appointment of Professor Jamie Trinidad in recognition of his “outstanding and consistent contribution in areas such as the law of the sea, extraterritorial jurisdiction, decolonisation and constitutional development.”

“Through his tireless expert work supporting HM Government of Gibraltar in the ongoing Brexit negotiations, he has been fundamental in establishing Gibraltar’s case”

He is widely published, including a book based on his PhD thesis ‘Self-Determination in Disputed Colonial Territories’, and has participated in a variety of international fora in his role as recognised expert.

Speaking of the appointment, Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, congratulated Professor Trinidad on his appointment as Beacon Professor.

“This appointment further serves to highlight how our university is continuing to make significant inroads in a diversity of fields relevant to Gibraltar,” he said.

Professor Catherine Bachleda, Vice-Chancellor at the University added that through Professor Trinidad’s role as a legal expert, he has contributed to the impact of Gibraltar’s profile across the world and “as such he serves as a true beacon for Gibraltar”.

“We are delighted with this appointment”.

Professor Trinidad joins fellow Beacon Professors David Abulafia, John Cortes and Clive Finlayson and will be delivering his inaugural Beacon Professor public lecture on Wednesday July 17 at the University of Gibraltar’s Conference Hall at 11:00am. To find out more and register for the inaugural lecture, visit https://www.unigib.edu.gi/events/inaugural-lecture-jamie-trinidad-kc/.