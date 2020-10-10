University lecture addresses tacit knowledge

The University of Gibraltar’s School of Postgraduate Medicine held its first lecture on October 8.

Derek Burke, Head of Clinical Governance at the Gibraltar Health Authority and Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer at the University of Gibraltar delivered the lecture to a group of medical professionals and students.

The talk, titled ‘Tacit Knowledge; the Basis of Expert Professional Practice’ discussed tacit knowing in reference to memory, learning and skill.

Dr Sohail Bhatti, the Head of the School of Postgraduate Medicine took the opportunity to introduce the new school to those in attendance.

The School will deliver academic research aimed at continuously improving the quality of medical, dental and clinical practice in Gibraltar.