Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 10th Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

University lecture addresses tacit knowledge

By Chronicle Staff
10th October 2020

The University of Gibraltar’s School of Postgraduate Medicine held its first lecture on October 8.

Derek Burke, Head of Clinical Governance at the Gibraltar Health Authority and Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer at the University of Gibraltar delivered the lecture to a group of medical professionals and students.

The talk, titled ‘Tacit Knowledge; the Basis of Expert Professional Practice’ discussed tacit knowing in reference to memory, learning and skill.

Dr Sohail Bhatti, the Head of the School of Postgraduate Medicine took the opportunity to introduce the new school to those in attendance.

The School will deliver academic research aimed at continuously improving the quality of medical, dental and clinical practice in Gibraltar.

Most Read

Local News

‘Something most profound has changed’ with Brexit, Attorney General says

Fri 2nd Oct, 2020

Local News

Gib registers highest overnight spike in Covid-19 cases

Fri 9th Oct, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Two injured after Gibraltar-registered boat runs aground on rocks during Guardia Civil chase in BGTW

Mon 5th Oct, 2020

Local News

Half-marathon charity challenge has personal meaning for Gibraltar runners

Tue 6th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Wishful Thinking?

10th October 2020

Features
Cyclists raise mental health awareness with ‘round the world’ charity ride

10th October 2020

Features
Installation of Reverend Canon Ian Tarrant as Dean of Holy Trinity Cathedral set for next Tuesday

10th October 2020

Features
‘My dyslexia is not my disability, it’s my tool to my own identity and success'

9th October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020