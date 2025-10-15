Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 15th Oct, 2025

Local News

University of Gibraltar and Peninsula open maritime simulation suite to train next generation of seafarers

By Chronicle Staff
15th October 2025

The University of Gibraltar and Peninsula have expanded their strategic partnership with the launch of the Peninsula Maritime Simulation Suite, a high-tech training facility aimed at strengthening maritime education and professional development in Gibraltar.

The suite, funded by Peninsula, builds on a Memorandum of Understanding signed earlier this year and supports the University’s vision of establishing a world-class Maritime Simulation Centre.

The new facility will deliver mandatory training required by the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA), helping cadets work towards their Certificate of Competence as Officers of the Watch.

The Peninsula Maritime Simulation Suite will form a key part of the University’s BSc (Hons) Maritime Science and Cadetship programme. It features a Part Task Navigational Bridge Simulator, compliant with updated MCA sea-time equivalency standards, and will support training in English, Spanish and French. The facility will also provide tailored modules for Peninsula officers and crew, including LNG bunkering and other specialised operations.

The simulator is equipped with technology provided by Wärtsilä, a global supplier of maritime simulation systems. It is the only facility of its kind in the region.

Founder and CEO of Peninsula, John A. Bassadone, said: “We are proud to support the development of Gibraltar’s maritime future. This investment not only ensures our own seafarers receive world-class training locally, but also reinforces Gibraltar’s position as a centre of maritime excellence underpinned by state-of-the-art training facilities.”

Aaron Lopez, Head of the University of Gibraltar’s Maritime Academy, said: “The Peninsula Maritime Simulation Suite is a game-changer for our cadets and the wider maritime sector. It allows us to deliver high-impact, cost-effective training aligned with industry needs, while also attracting international talent to Gibraltar.”

The development is intended to support excellence in maritime education, enhance Gibraltar’s position as a regional training hub, and build long-term capacity for research and industry-led instruction.

