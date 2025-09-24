University of Gibraltar hosts global dialogue on the future of merchant shipping

The University of Gibraltar hosted the first outreach event of the International Sea Power Conference 2025, bringing together academics, industry leaders and government representatives to discuss challenges and opportunities in the maritime sector.

Organised in partnership with the Council on Geostrategy and the Royal Navy, the event was titled The Future of International Merchant Shipping and aimed to reinforce Gibraltar’s position as a strategic maritime hub and centre for maritime research and education.

The event opened with a welcome from Professor Catherine Bachleda, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Gibraltar. Commodore Tom Guy, Commander of British Forces Gibraltar, acted as Master of Ceremonies, while Chris Shirling-Rooke, CEO of Maritime UK, delivered the keynote address.

Three themed panel sessions followed. The first, on decarbonisation and green fuels, examined the role of port authorities and the challenges of meeting IMO 2030 and 2050 targets. Contributions came from the Gibraltar Port Authority, the University’s School of Maritime Science, Gibdock and Peninsula360.

The second session provided perspectives from cadets and a recent graduate of the University of Gibraltar’s School of Maritime Science, who highlighted the need for technological investment and rapid adaptation.

The final session focused on building a resilient maritime workforce, addressing the impact of geopolitical factors, the importance of shore-side roles and continuous professional development. Speakers included representatives from Maritime UK, the University of Gibraltar’s Maritime Academy, the Council on Geostrategy and the Gibraltar Port Operators Association.

Professor Bachleda said: “We were delighted to welcome such a diverse range of experts and industry leaders to discuss the future of merchant shipping. For Gibraltar and the University, this event powerfully reinforces our position at the heart of international maritime education and as a convenor of vital global dialogue on sustainability, skills and innovation in one of the world’s most critical industries.”

Viktorija Starych-Samuolienė, Co-founder of the Council on Geostrategy, said: “We were proud to bring together academic leaders and industry experts to discuss the future of international merchant shipping, a subject central to Britain’s national security and prosperity. We were also pleased to hear from the next generation of maritime leaders, and we look forward to continuing our university engagements in the lead-up to the International Sea Power Conference 2025 in December.”