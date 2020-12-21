University of Gibraltar to sign Magna Charta Universitatum

The University of Gibraltar’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Catherine Bachleda will be signing the Magna Charta Universitatum at a ceremony in Bologna Italy next year.

The Magna Charta Universitatum is a document that was originally signed by 388 rectors and heads of universities from all over Europe and beyond on 18 September 1988, the 900th anniversary of the University of Bologna.

Universities can apply to sign the Magna Charta and the signatory universities are connected to the organisation by their commitment, present and future, to comply with the principles of the Magna Charta Universitatum.

Its network now extends across the world and has been signed by 904 universities from 88

countries.

“This is one more, and a most significant step in the international recognition of our University,” Dr John Cortes, Minister with responsibility for the University said.

“Coming as it does when we have just had our first Graduation Ceremony; it clearly confirms the success both of our delivery of training and qualifications and of our international status.”

All signatories share one common aim to celebrate the deepest values of University traditions and to encourage strong bonds among European Universities.

The Magna Charta Universitatum Observatory is a signatories’ association, which aims to reinforce trust in the relationship between universities and their communities.

“It is a great honour to be welcomed to the Magna Charta family of universities, bringing as it does a recognition of the growing profile and standing of our young university by so many distinguished international Higher Education Institutions,” the University of Gibraltar’s Director of Academic Programmes and Research, Dr Darren Fa said.