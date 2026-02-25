Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 25th Feb, 2026

University of Plymouth students hear about Gibraltar’s marine wildlife

By Chronicle Staff
25th February 2026

Representatives from The Nautilus Project (TNP) spoke at the University of Plymouth to highlight opportunities to experience Gibraltar’s marine wildlife.

Students heard about a range of marine experiences available on the Rock, and the presenters reported positive feedback from those who attended the session. TNP said it looks forward to hosting students in Gibraltar in the coming months as the team continues to explore different coastlines.

During the visit, TNP joined a session with the Rock Pool Project at Mount Batten alongside students Alex and Shanaya, who are both studying marine biology at the University of Plymouth.

The morning included what the team described as a successful NEMO spotting activity.

