Thu 1st Jul, 2021

Unprecedented success for Gibraltar rowers in BUCs

By Stephen Ignacio
1st July 2021

There was unprecedented achievement by Gibraltarian rowers this past weeks in the U.K. with two rowers taking podiums with their respective teams in the BUC Rowing Championships.
Jack Prior , who has developed through the ranks with Calpe Rowing, achieving successes at youth level in international competitions was to get gold in the men’s 8 A final and silver in coxed 4 A final for Oxford Brookes University.
In the same weekend Alexandra Peralta, another of Calpe Rowing’s young prodigies got silver in lightweight coxless 4 A final for Newcastle University at BUCS rowing championships.
Speaking after news of the successes achieved by Gibraltar’s rowers Calpe rowing Club captain Mr Zammitt commented, ‘From my end as Calpe Captain these are products of a very successful Calpe rowing programme for juniors- we will be sending a squad to compete at the British Rowing Junior Championships and Alex and Jack are great role models for our juniors having come through the same system as them. They are Calpe members continuing their progression at University level very successfully. Jack is actually breaking into GB U23 standard which is very impressive and totally unprecedented for a Gibraltarian.”
Locally rowing also saw another national record broken with Noah Segui breaking the 1000m Ergometer championship National record with a time of 03.28.5.
These were the results for the Ergometer championships held this past weeks.

