Up to the players says rugby

Gibraltar Rugby have confirmed that they will be going ahead with today’s match between Buccaneers and Sharks irrespective that other sports across Gibraltar have been suspending all their matches. The association has highlighted that they are leaving the final decision to the players and officials involved, asking that their excisions be respected.

Responding to questions Gibraltar Rugby stated, “Until HMGoG advises otherwise. Rugby will continue to be played and practiced outdoors at Europa behind closed doors. No spectators, no parents. It's a participation sport so it is your right as members to choose to participate, or not. Our code of conduct entails that all members- players, parents and officials must respect each other's decisions with regard to this sensitive matter.”

‘The GRFU is no authority to advise out COVID-19.”

‘The policies that do matter are those of HMGoGs, we are aware of other 3rd party sports that have cancelled their sessions for various reasons.”

‘At this stage we have been informed by the GSLA and Civilian Contingencies that the playing field at Europa remains accessible to play until such time as they revoke use. The GRFU will notify all its members should the HMGOG position change.”