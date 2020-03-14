Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 14th Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Up to the players says rugby

By Stephen Ignacio
14th March 2020

Gibraltar Rugby have confirmed that they will be going ahead with today’s match between Buccaneers and Sharks irrespective that other sports across Gibraltar have been suspending all their matches. The association has highlighted that they are leaving the final decision to the players and officials involved, asking that their excisions be respected.
Responding to questions Gibraltar Rugby stated, “Until HMGoG advises otherwise. Rugby will continue to be played and practiced outdoors at Europa behind closed doors. No spectators, no parents. It's a participation sport so it is your right as members to choose to participate, or not. Our code of conduct entails that all members- players, parents and officials must respect each other's decisions with regard to this sensitive matter.”
‘The GRFU is no authority to advise out COVID-19.”
‘The policies that do matter are those of HMGoGs, we are aware of other 3rd party sports that have cancelled their sessions for various reasons.”
‘At this stage we have been informed by the GSLA and Civilian Contingencies that the playing field at Europa remains accessible to play until such time as they revoke use. The GRFU will notify all its members should the HMGOG position change.”

Most Read

Local News

CM to convene cabinet as Spain expected to declare state of emergency

Fri 13th Mar, 2020

Local News

Government closes all bars, restaurants and nightclubs

Fri 13th Mar, 2020

Local News

EasyJet flight diverted to Barcelona due to sick crew

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Local News

Morocco Suspends Passenger Ferry to Gibraltar

Fri 13th Mar, 2020

Local News

Boris Johnson pledges UK’s ‘full support’ as Gibraltar prepares for rise in coronavirus cases

Thu 12th Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Clubs not obliged to release players for international matches says FIFA

14th March 2020

Sports
GSLA thanks sports association for their “proactive” response

14th March 2020

Sports
GSLA closes swimming pool until further notice

13th March 2020

Sports
Cricket and Darts stop all activities at Europa Sports Complex temporarily

13th March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020