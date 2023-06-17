Update on SO Gibraltar in Berlin

With just hours to go before the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin SO Gibraltar spokesman Andrew Ramage gave us the latest update on Team Gibraltar.

“As the excitement mounts at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin in advance of the Opening Ceremony on Saturday night, the serious business of sport began throughout Saturday with initial heats and divisioning details coming out during the day.

“In the men’s futsal competition SO Gibraltar have been drawn in their group against SO Oman, SO Uruguay and most excitingly against the hosts top team, SO Germany 1. The matches start on Monday against Oman at 11 am, followed by Germany on Tuesday at 4:15 pm and Uruguay on Wednesday at 11 am. All games are played at the August-Bier-Platz pitches at the Olympic Stadium.

“In the athletics event Marvin Zammit competes in the male 1,500m semi-final on Sunday at 12:50, Daniela Vinent in the female 50m semi-final at 2:02 pm, Mark Dos Santos in the male 50m semi-final at 2:32 pm and Gino Francis in the male 200m quarter final at 4:20 pm.

“In golf Julian De Las Heras will kick off the Level 4 first divisioning round at 10:10 am on Monday with Ivan Mannion Gomez following on at 11:10 am. Whilst Charles Zammit starts his competition in the Level 1 event at 10:30 am followed by Nicholas Payas at 12:30 pm.

“In the equestrian event there will be horse matching on Sunday with the divisioning starting on Monday. In the pool Sallyann Mauro will start her quarter final event at 1:16 pm on Sunday.”

Other event details to follow.