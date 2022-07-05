Uphill for Lincoln in Champions league after defeat
Lincoln Red Imps face an uphill climb in their second leg of the first qualifying round of the Champions League after a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Shkupi. The North Macedonia side started with an early goal which was quickly followed before half time with their second. An own goal by Scott Wiseman providing...
