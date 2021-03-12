Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Upper Rock will reopen to vehicles, but with restrictions

Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
11th March 2021

Restrictions for local cars entering the Upper Rock Nature Reserve will be eased soon, but there will still be limitations on where vehicles can access, the Environment Minister Dr John Cortes said. “We will soon be opening the main lower section of the Upper Rock between Jew’s Gate, Queen’s Road and down via the Moorish...

