Used-car salesman guilty of fraud
A used-car salesman accused of mis-selling two cars was yesterday convicted of fraud at the end of a Supreme Court trial. Ivan Williams, 54, of Laguna Estate, was accused of tampering with the car’s odometer to show a lower mileage reading. In addition, he registered the cars with a later manufacture date, leading clients to...
