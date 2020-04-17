Using technology to remain active during Lockdown
By Fiona Young The small local Baha’i community in Gibraltar has continued to ensure that its members and friends are able to continue to stay in touch and participate in devotional gatherings, albeit remotely during the Covid-19 Lockdown period. The Baha’i Faith teaches the unity of all mankind. Baha’is world-wide work with their local communities...
