Fri 17th Apr, 2020

Features

Using technology to remain active during Lockdown

By Guest Contributor
17th April 2020

By Fiona Young The small local Baha’i community in Gibraltar has continued to ensure that its members and friends are able to continue to stay in touch and participate in devotional gatherings, albeit remotely during the Covid-19 Lockdown period. The Baha’i Faith teaches the unity of all mankind. Baha’is world-wide work with their local communities...

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

