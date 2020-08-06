Valarino completes the YD200

UCM Road and MTB Gibraltar member Bern Valarino last weekend entered the Yorkshire Dales 200.

The YD200 is a 200-mile road event within the stunning Yorkshire Dales.

Described as an epic road ride it is said it can be either an exhausting non-stop effort or a more relaxed 17,000ft of climbing. Although there is little to relax with such a climb ahead.

The route, describes organisers on their website takes in many classic Dales climbs, views and vistas and passes through some beautiful villages, tourist attractions and resupply points.

It is one of the few races to remain on the UK race calendar due to the present global pandemic.

Mr Valarino was to complete the YD200 challenge taking a 3rd place, which at the time of reporting was still subject to confirmation, with a time of 19hrs 18mins completing 319kms and 5,900 metres of elevation. Later Bern Valarino was to say, “The race went very well for me, with everything going to plan. I punctured less than 1 km from the finish line, and feeling too mentally tired at 2am to change the inner tube, I decided to take off my shoes and jog the final km to the finish line, which appeared to be a very amusing sight for a few of the locals coming out of the town's bars.”

Mr Valarino at one point Sheltered from the heavy rain for a few minutes in a empty horse stable crossing the finish line at 2am. This was a further illustration of the continued levels of commitment and determination now being seen within the sport as riders take on bigger and tougher challengers as the sport pushes further ahead as it continues to attract more riders into its ranks.

The sport has seen a meteoric rise in recent months, the global pandemic lockdown bringing it closer to the community as it became one of the activities sports people could take up to keep themselves fit. With local riders starting to use local roads more and more the attraction of the sport has increased. The restrictions on other team sports due to social distancing regulations has also see the sport as one of the activities attracting more and more interest as sport people look for alternative activities due to the limits on competitive games in Gibraltar.