Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 25th Feb, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

VE Day Heritage weekend set for May 2025

By Chronicle Staff
24th February 2025

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministries of Tourism and Culture and the Ministry for Heritage, has announced a new series of activities as part of Gibraltar’s Victory in Europe Day Heritage weekend.

The programme promises a rich and engaging celebration of Gibraltar's history and cultural heritage, said a statement from the Government.

A commemorative ceremony will be held at the Moorish Castle to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day. Other activities during the weekend will include Street Art Tours for schools, Walking Tours and the annual Heritage Painting Competition organised by the Gibraltar Heritage Trust, with the theme of ‘Witham’s Cemetery’.

Friday, May 9 will see a variety of activities at John Mackintosh Square, including storytelling sessions and a series of performances, as well as a Guard of Honour that will also be reenacted by the Victorian Re-enactment Association, the Gibraltar Re-enactment Society, and the Gibraltar Bands & Drums Association. This will be followed by a Ceremony of the Keys at Casemates Square.
The Minister for Heritage, Dr John Cortes said that heritage is more than a word.

“It is part of who we are, and it is important to know about it and keep it relevant. Apart from coinciding with an important historical event, Heritage weekend will serve to do just that. I am sure that the community and visitors alike will support and enjoy it,” he said.

The Minister for Tourism and Culture, Christian Santos said that Gibraltar’s history and heritage is unique and needs to be remembered and highlighted.

“I want to thank all the entities who are collaborating with my teams to ensure this weekend in May is full of the commemoration of landmark dates of our past, and a celebration of our culture and the arts,” he added.

A full programme of events will be released shortly.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar Port Authority announces three promotions

Mon 24th Feb, 2025

Local News

Border returns to uneasy normality after passport stamps unilaterally introduced, albeit briefly

Fri 21st Feb, 2025

Local News

DPC clears Road to the Lines project, with modifications

Fri 21st Feb, 2025

Features

Survivor Sean Reyes shares his journey after cardiac arrest and strokes: ‘I'm living my second life’

Wed 19th Feb, 2025

Brexit

Gibraltar ready to reciprocate amid confusing reports border controls may be tightened

Mon 17th Feb, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th February 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt files plans to enhance Moorish Castle visitor experience

24th February 2025

Local News
Nesting season 2025

24th February 2025

Local News
Women’s Mentorship Programme induction sessions

24th February 2025

Local News
IPA holds first Western Europe meeting in Gibraltar

24th February 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025