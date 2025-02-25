VE Day Heritage weekend set for May 2025

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministries of Tourism and Culture and the Ministry for Heritage, has announced a new series of activities as part of Gibraltar’s Victory in Europe Day Heritage weekend.

The programme promises a rich and engaging celebration of Gibraltar's history and cultural heritage, said a statement from the Government.

A commemorative ceremony will be held at the Moorish Castle to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day. Other activities during the weekend will include Street Art Tours for schools, Walking Tours and the annual Heritage Painting Competition organised by the Gibraltar Heritage Trust, with the theme of ‘Witham’s Cemetery’.

Friday, May 9 will see a variety of activities at John Mackintosh Square, including storytelling sessions and a series of performances, as well as a Guard of Honour that will also be reenacted by the Victorian Re-enactment Association, the Gibraltar Re-enactment Society, and the Gibraltar Bands & Drums Association. This will be followed by a Ceremony of the Keys at Casemates Square.

The Minister for Heritage, Dr John Cortes said that heritage is more than a word.

“It is part of who we are, and it is important to know about it and keep it relevant. Apart from coinciding with an important historical event, Heritage weekend will serve to do just that. I am sure that the community and visitors alike will support and enjoy it,” he said.

The Minister for Tourism and Culture, Christian Santos said that Gibraltar’s history and heritage is unique and needs to be remembered and highlighted.

“I want to thank all the entities who are collaborating with my teams to ensure this weekend in May is full of the commemoration of landmark dates of our past, and a celebration of our culture and the arts,” he added.

A full programme of events will be released shortly.