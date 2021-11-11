Veganism explored

An audience with Rosanna Morales and Justin Bautista hosted by Sophie Clifton Tucker formed part of Tuesday morning’s Gibraltar Literature week currently being held at the John Mackintosh Hall.

The two authors talked about veganism. Ms Morales has published a book called ‘Aging in the garden of vegan’ on being vegan and embracing compassionate living directed at an over 50s audience, while Mr Bautista’s latest successful cookbook is called Mama Lotties Vegan.

Ms Morales spoke about how four years ago her doctor told her she had two choices to being healthy again, one was medicine and the other a lifestyle change.

Upon hearing this and after research she adopted a plant-based diet. In a bid to live a compassionate life, she became vegan and cut out all animals products.

Mr Bautista on the other hand is not vegan, but does now eat a lot of vegan dishes in his diet.

He knew that there was a demand and a need for a cookbook that veganised local popular traditional recipes.

While writing the book during lockdown in 2020, he experimented a lot to get the right balance of taste and texture.

It was not always easy. Throughout the conversation on Monday, his struggle to get his vegan carrot cake right was noted on many occasions.

He seems to have got it right though. Ms Clifton Tucker confessed she is such a fan, she could eat an entire one herself.

The guests touched on various topics within veganism including the cliché about lack of protein, to which one audience member said her 6ft 2in nephew who runs marathons does not seem to lack protein and that he was a good example of debunking that myth.

They spoke too about how people do not connect what is on their plate to an animal, be it by word association - we say beef and pork, not cow and pig - or by the fact the product on the plate rarely looks like the animal itself.

Mr Bautista commented that since writing this book, he can no longer eat lamb as he has made that connection.

Cruelty within the meat, dairy and eggs industries was also discussed, as was the impact of consuming these products on the environment.

The Plant Based Treaty was noted and Ms Morales said she would love Gibraltar to adopt this and that it would be great if half the menu in Gibraltar’s restaurants was plant based.

She also noted that she would love to ban children’s menus in restaurants and instead have children opt for smaller portions of adult dishes. She jokingly suggested that Mr Bautista publish a children’s vegan cook book.

Speciesism was also raised during a discussion on how many people are able to say they love animals, even while eating some species. Most people in Gibraltar will eat cows, pigs, lambs but no one would eat a dog or a cat. All of these animals are living beings but speciesism stops a person from eating every animal.

While being vegan is often perceived as being really healthy, the two authors were quick to point out that junk food is junk food no matter if it is vegan or not.

They agreed that “everything in moderation” is the approach that should be taken with respect to items such as ‘fake meats’, as processed food is still processed food. However, both also noted that as a person transitions from eating meat to a plant based diet, these foods do have a role to play and should be embraced because of that.

Ms Morales called on the “abuelas” on the Rock to embrace veganism and when their grandchildren come to visit, not to dismiss it and instead try to veganise family recipes and start a new traditional recipe.

Smashing the cliché that vegans are pushy and “push their agenda’ onto others, Ms Morales said when she initially became vegan she was so excited about the topic and what she was learning she just wanted to share that information.

However, experience has taught her that not everyone wants to hear that message, so she now leads by example and hopes that will encourage others to make the change too.