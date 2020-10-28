Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Vertipools installed in the harbour

By Chronicle Staff
28th October 2020

The Department of the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Heritage has installed vertipools [artificial rock pools] in the harbour as part of its commitment to promoting and preserving Gibraltar’s marine biodiversity.

It was decided by the department in order to increase the biodiversity found on marine infrastructures it is now installing artificial rock pools on harbour walls.

Vertipools are being installed by the Department’s Environmental Research & Protection Unit (EPRU) together with the Scientific Dive team following a consultation process with the Small Boats Marina Committee and the Gibraltar Port Authority.

Both entities have been very keen supporters of the project since its inception, said a Government statement.

“Vertipools are a simple yet versatile solution for creating new wildlife habitat and can help deliver ecological gains in the urban marine environment such as ports, marinas and harbours otherwise known as grey infrastructure,” said the statement.

“They increase the substrate available for colonisation by marine species and provide rock pools habitats in what otherwise are plain vertical walls with little biodiversioty.”

“The initial installation of vertipools in the SmallBoats Marina is the first installation of its kind in the Mediterranean with additional units to be installed in the North Mole over the coming weeks.”

The Department’s Scientific Dive Team will be monitoring the colonisation of marine life on these structures in the months ahead and will be providing updates on its findings through its social media platforms as part of its ‘Greening the Grey’ campaign.

“This is a very simple way of enriching marine life in ports and marinas. While no substitute for a natural rocky shoreline, it certainly serves to improve biodiversity in areas which would otherwise be poor in marine species. I am very pleased that Gibraltar is the first Mediterranean location for these structures, and I hope other ports will follow suit,” said the Minister for Environment Dr John Cortes.

The vertipools have been developed by the UK company Artecology who are based in the Isle of Wight.

Most Read

Features

Four years after leaving, Mia adapts to life in Gibraltar

Tue 27th Oct, 2020

Local News

Compulsory masks and screening at entry points as Govt tightens measures to combat Covid-19 

Tue 27th Oct, 2020

Local News

Sharp decline in positive cases detected, as CM poised to deliver Covid update

Mon 26th Oct, 2020

Local News

Govt to announce new restrictions to stem rise in Covid-19 cases in Gibraltar

Sun 18th Oct, 2020

UK/Spain News

Spain announces new state of emergency as Covid-19 infections soar

Sun 25th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Opposition parties call for clarity over new Covid measures

28th October 2020

Local News
Cable car project tabled for DPC meeting

28th October 2020

Local News
Bluefin club raise over £1,000 for Calpe house

28th October 2020

Local News
National Mint unveils new Christmas coin

28th October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020