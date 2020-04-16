Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 16th Apr, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Veteran Tom Moore, 99, raises over £13m for NHS after completing charity walk

Frances Haycock/MOD/Crown Copyright

By Press Association
16th April 2020

By Mike Bedigan, PA

A 99-year-old war veteran who has won the hearts of the nation by fundraising for the NHS has achieved his goal of 100 laps of his garden – raising more than £12 million.

Captain Tom Moore completed the final four of the 25-metre laps at his Bedfordshire home on Thursday morning, with a special guard of honour by the 1st battalion of the Yorkshire Regiment.

Speaking at the finish line, he said he felt “fine” and that he was “surrounded by the right sort of people”.

Of the coronavirus pandemic, he told BBC Breakfast: “We will get through it in the end but it might take time, but at the end of the day we shall all be okay again… the sun will shine on you again and the clouds will go away.”

Cpt Moore was shown a video featuring multiple celebrity well-wishers including cricketer Ben Stokes, TV personality Judge Judy Sheindlin, and singer Michael Ball.

He planned to reach his target before his 100th birthday on April 30 to help those on the front line of the coronavirus crisis.

Cpt Moore said plans for his party have been affected by the virus, and he joked everyone would have to keep six metres away from him “because I must be something horrid”.

He added that the national outpouring of love and support for him was “a party enough for me”.

After smashing his first modest target of £1,000, Cpt Moore has now raised more than £12.3 million, saying medical staff “deserve everything we can give them”.

His daughter Hannah said he had become a “beacon of hope” during challenging times.

Speaking to ITV on Thursday morning, the captain said the public generosity had been “unbelievable”.

He added: “Our country and all our nations, we’re all so generous in all sorts of ways. But it’s for a super purpose.

“Nurses, doctors and all the back-up workers, they deserve everything we can give them.”

Cpt Moore, who lives with his family, was given a special mention in a press briefing on Wednesday by Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who described him as an “inspiration”.

The Ministry of Defence tweeted its congratulations as he finished his walk.

After being told he had become the largest single fundraiser for the JustGiving donation site, Cpt Moore said he would continue with his fundraising.

“We’ve fought so many battles and we’ve always won, and we’re going to win again,” he said.

“Please remember tomorrow is a good day and we will get through it in the end… I shall continue walking.”

There have been multiple calls for Cpt Moore to receive a knighthood for his charitable actions, and there is an online campaign for children to make him birthday cards.

His daughter said the local postmaster had already been “inundated” with messages ahead of his birthday.

Originally from Keighley in West Yorkshire, Cpt Moore trained as a civil engineer before enlisting in the Army for the Second World War, rising to captain and serving in India and Burma.

Donations to NHS Charities Together can still be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tomswalkforthenhs.

Most Read

Local News

Cruise ship crewman dies with virus-type symptoms, leaving port facing public health dilemma

Sat 28th Mar, 2020

Local News

easyJet confirm 10 flights over next week

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

Lockdown for over 70s extended for another 30 days, wider measures ‘very likely’ to follow suit

Tue 14th Apr, 2020

Local News

Bay transfer for octogenarian whose round-the-world cruise went ‘a little bit wrong'

Thu 9th Apr, 2020

Local News

Morrisons frontline staff in Gibraltar to receive £1,000 bonus

Mon 6th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th April 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Charter flights of vegetable pickers from Eastern Europe ‘will bring experience’

16th April 2020

UK/Spain News
World Health Organisation: We cannot wait for vaccine before lifting lockdown

16th April 2020

UK/Spain News
Coronavirus UK death rate for men twice as high as for women in March – ONS

16th April 2020

UK/Spain News
GCSE and A-level results to be released on expected days in August - UK Govt

16th April 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020