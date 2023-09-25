Veteran trade unionist Jose Netto dies at 92
Gibraltar on Monday mourned the death of veteran trade unionist, Jose Netto, who died at the age of 92. Flags from all Government buildings were flown at half-mast as tributes were paid to honour a man who helped thousands of workers in Gibraltar, irrespective of race, religion or nationality. His legacy lived on in his...
