Mon 25th Sep, 2023

Veteran trade unionist Jose Netto dies at 92

Jose Netto. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Priya Gulraj
25th September 2023

Gibraltar on Monday mourned the death of veteran trade unionist, Jose Netto, who died at the age of 92. Flags from all Government buildings were flown at half-mast as tributes were paid to honour a man who helped thousands of workers in Gibraltar, irrespective of race, religion or nationality. His legacy lived on in his...

