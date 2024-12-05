Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 5th Dec, 2024

Veterans league well underway

By Stephen Ignacio
5th December 2024

Familiar names appear once again on the scoresheets as the Veterans League now gets underway with teams such as Prince of Wales, St Theresa, Britannia, Jubilee, Royal Sovereign, St Jagos, Albion and Exiles taking to the field. Importantly, its not just the re-emergence of such team names which has sparked interest, but the presence of many former league players now returning to the field as the newly formed league provides another opportunity for older players.
Following on with the development of football globally which now offers opportunities from young grassroots level to the most senior, players who once believed they had hanged their boots forever, now have a second chance to enjoy the sport with just as much competition as ever, but with the safeguards and rules to provide an ejoyable experience.
Played every fortnight on Thursdays mainly on pitch two, the league has seen some interesting evening matches, with some interesting personalities returning to field.

