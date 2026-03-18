Veterans league will see some interesting clashes

With three matches already played in the Veterans League, today will see teams contest their fourth fixtures.

The first match, which kicks off at 6pm, will see the two bottom sides in the table come face to face. Albion and Britannia will both be hoping to open their accounts, having lost their first three matches.

The second match of the day, scheduled for 7pm, will feature a top-of-the-table clash, with Prince of Wales taking on Jubilee. In contrast to the first match, both sides have won their opening three fixtures and are level on points at the top of the table, with Prince of Wales currently ahead on goal difference. Jubilee will be hoping to change that later this evening.

The third match of the day sees mid-table sides St Theresa’s take on Exiles. Having won their first two matches, St Theresa’s will be looking to close the gap on the top two, although Exiles will have other plans.