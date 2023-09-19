Vets return to action this Thursday

Gibraltar veterans league football returns this week with matches to be played at the old Victoria Stadium Sports Hall.

Three matches are lined out for the debut of the competition with some old names reappearing in Gibraltar's football calendar.

715pm Albion v Royal Sovereign

815pm Gibraltar v Prince of Wales

915pm St Theresa v Jubilee

Already the veterans game took off with an exciting tournament last week which saw Prince of Wales top the table as the vets took to the field for the first time this season.