Viator Barbarians successfully defended their title in second edition of Gibraltar7s
Gibraltar7s made a return to our sports fields this Saturday with a successful second edition played out at Europa Point. Viator Barbarians, invitational team from Costa Blanca, Spain and last years Gibraltar7s Cup Winners, impressed claiming defending their title successfully and getting past what had been one of the favorites in the tournament with some...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here