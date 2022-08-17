Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 17th Aug, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Victor follows path of other National goalkeepers as he joins Lynx

By Stephen Ignacio
17th August 2022

Eighteen year old Harry Victor will be following in the path of three other Gibraltar internationals as he joins the rank of Lynx for the 2022/23 season. Victor, who is seen as a future prospect to challenge for the senior Gibraltar team joins a side which has seen Jamie Robba, Bradley Banda and Bradley Avellano...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

Juan Franco sets out La Linea’s challenges: ‘We have a huge problem’

Tue 16th Aug, 2022

Local News

Former Bayside pupil scoops top prize in global tech competition

Tue 16th Aug, 2022

Local News

Travellers face potential delays as Gibair employees take industrial action over pay

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Opinion & Analysis

#ChasingNelson: Who Weeps for George Palao?

Tue 16th Aug, 2022

Local News

Police arrest three boys suspected of stealing bank card at knifepoint

Wed 17th Aug, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th August 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Barbarians will head to Marbella for preseason

17th August 2022

Sports
Returning football to the schools

17th August 2022

Sports
Gibraltar netball finds out who they play in World Cup qualifiers

16th August 2022

Sports
Capurro Insurance Cup third edition this Sunday

16th August 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022