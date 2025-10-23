Video circulates of chase at sea

A video of a three men alighting from a boat on Eastern beach, pursued by a Spanish Guardia Civil vessel circulated online on Wednesday.

The video shows three men beaching on Eastern beach on a small rigid-hulled inflatable boat and making good an escape with the Spanish vessel close to shore.

It is not clear where the men escaped to.

The Chronicle understands the RGP were making inquiries into the matter on Wednesday, and the Convent was establishing facts regarding the incident.

The RGP, Convent and Government did not comment on the matter following questions by this newspaper.