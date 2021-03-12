Vinales heroics saves Manchester 62 from a hammering
Manchester 62 keeper Ayden Vinales seemed to be the only thing between Bruno’s Magpies forwards and the back of the net after performing heroics which kept the score down. Although conceding four goals, three in the second half, Vinales received praise from even his opponents after producing a string of dramatic saves, including saving a...
