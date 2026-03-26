Visit Gibraltar wins tourist board award

The Gibraltar Tourist Board has been awarded ‘Tourist Board of the Year - Silver’ by AITO, The Specialist Travel Association, during the organisation’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

The event brought together specialist tour operators, travel agents and destination partners to mark the association’s growth since its inception in the 1970s. Gibraltar has been a member of AITO since 2003.

The award was collected by the Gibraltar Tourist Board’s UK head, Tracey Poggio, with other destinations including Greece, Spain and Switzerland also recognised on the night.

The recognition follows Gibraltar’s hosting of its first AITO Famference last year, which sold out within 24 hours and provided an opportunity for UK travel trade representatives to visit and experience the destination.

The Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “The Tourist Board has been impactful across all sectors in the past year. It is rewarding to see that the relationships we have cemented over time are paying dividends particularly as we move forward with new opportunities in Europe and a new chapter in our tourism story.”