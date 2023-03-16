Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 16th Mar, 2023

Visit Of Unicaja Women

By Stephen Ignacio
16th March 2023

As part of the FIBA “Her World Her Rules” programme, GABBA’s appointed ambassador for this global initiative, Jason McMahon and Monica Brown as HWHR head coach and Ambassador , succeeded in getting top Spanish club Unicaja Malaga to send their women’s team, Unicaja Mijas, to spend a few hours in Gibraltar, culminating in a two-hour training session at the TSH.
Two of their players, Serbian Marija Stojiljkovic and Marta Ortega, from Mijas, arrived earlier in the day and visited Bayside Comprehensive School, spending some time talking to our female players, answering their questions, signing their special-for-the-occasion autograph cards, and having photographs and selfies.
Later, they joined their team mates, and local 17 year old Hannah Cabezutto, invited to participate in the session led by head coach Jesus Lazaro, a former professional player.
Over 40 girls were in attendance, no doubt taking in the smooth and disciplined manner in which the many different drills were executed. This will, hopefully, be a valuable asset in their onward development.

