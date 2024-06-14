Visit to Gibraltar by the founder of the Catholic Grandparents Association

Chairwoman of Catholic Grandparents Association (Gibraltar) Mrs Rosemarie Isola welcomed Mrs Catherine Wiley, the movement’s founder, with visits held at Prior Park (on Thursday) and Loreto Convent (Friday) schools.

Grandparents, teachers and pupils were present for both visits.

Mrs Wiley was also present at the Corpus Christi Mass and Procession held on Thursday afternoon, before a Reception for her was held at the Catholic Community Centre on Friday afternoon where Bishop Zammit welcomed everyone.

The Bishop thanked her for starting the CGA 24 years ago and spreading the faith around the World.

Mrs Wiley thanked Mrs Isola and her helpers for the work they put in to make the two events possible, the six leaders of the GCA for their active work and thanked the Bishop and Minister of Education Dr John Cortes for attending the Reception.

Afterwards tea, coffee, sandwiches, canapés and cake was served.