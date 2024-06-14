Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 14th Jun, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Visit to Gibraltar by the founder of the Catholic Grandparents Association

By Chronicle Staff
14th June 2024

Chairwoman of Catholic Grandparents Association (Gibraltar) Mrs Rosemarie Isola welcomed Mrs Catherine Wiley, the movement’s founder, with visits held at Prior Park (on Thursday) and Loreto Convent (Friday) schools.

Grandparents, teachers and pupils were present for both visits.

Mrs Wiley was also present at the Corpus Christi Mass and Procession held on Thursday afternoon, before a Reception for her was held at the Catholic Community Centre on Friday afternoon where Bishop Zammit welcomed everyone.

The Bishop thanked her for starting the CGA 24 years ago and spreading the faith around the World.

Mrs Wiley thanked Mrs Isola and her helpers for the work they put in to make the two events possible, the six leaders of the GCA for their active work and thanked the Bishop and Minister of Education Dr John Cortes for attending the Reception.

Afterwards tea, coffee, sandwiches, canapés and cake was served.

Most Read

Local News

Drama off Camp Bay as Spanish speedboat enters demarcated swimming zone during chase

Fri 7th Jun, 2024

Local News

MONEYVAL experts say Gibraltar has improved measures for tackling money laundering and terrorist financing

Thu 13th Jun, 2024

Local News

Over 15,000 outstanding court warrants yet to be executed

Mon 10th Jun, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Changing landscape of the GHA Board

Mon 10th Jun, 2024

Brexit

Treaty negotiators must ‘find a way around the past’, CM says

Mon 3rd Jun, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th June 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
St Joseph's Lower Primary Staff take to the stage

14th June 2024

Features
Nautilus Project holds 8th annual World Ocean Day school competition

13th June 2024

Features
Arrangements for annual Gib Fair progress

13th June 2024

Features
Art Songs and Opera from Ferrández and Franco

13th June 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024