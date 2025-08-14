Vocational courses at Gibraltar College open new routes to higher education

Head teacher of Gibraltar College of Further Education, Daniel Benrimoj, said he was proud of the success of all of his students as they received their A level results on Thursday morning, highlighting vocational opportunities opened up by new BTEC courses.

That included the first cohort of a two-year BTEC in Acting, which has performed well in the UK and won competitions, validating the hard work invested, he told the Chronicle.

Mr Benrimoj said: “I am happy. It's all about them. They're happy.”

“Apart from the grades, they've come a really long way. They've done exceptionally well.”

“So they're getting the places they want in uni. And parents are really happy.”

On the success of the new BTEC in Acting course he stated that the students had done “exceptionally well.”

“They have done recitals. They've been performing in the UK, and won a competition there. So it sort of validates the hard work that we've been able to put in here and get recognition, not only locally, but also in the UK.”

“So that's been really, really good.”

One of the students who did well in her BTEC in acting is Grace Fernandez.

She described it as “a great course to pick up for everyone who is willing to go into the performing arts.”

The course prepares students for auditions, provides life lessons, and covers various aspects of the performing arts, she said.

“I feel if that's your goal in life, to go for the performing arts and to go to a vocational school, it's a great, great opportunity to go.”

Now, she will move to the UK to continue her studies in Performers College in Essex for a comprehensive acting course that includes stage, screen, and digital media, as well as musical theatre.

Fellow BTEC student and someone who is also heading to the UK to continue their acting studies is Nicholas James Raggio.

He prefers practical learning over academic study, and chose a BTEC in acting over the more academic A level drama.

“So there's much more performing, much more hands on experience with it. I thought it was perfect for me. Not to say that there isn't writing, because there is. But overall, it definitely suited me much more,” he said.

He will go Leeds Conservatoire to pursue a BA in Acting, aiming to work in theatre or on screen as an actor once he finishes his course.

Taking the BTEC in acting and one in music was Tristan Benyunes, whose results included a merit in his BTEC in acting and a C grade in Spanish.

However, he is not off to university yet. He plans to continue his education by staying an extra year to complete a second BTEC in music.

Once this is complete he will move onto university and eventually pursue a career in acting and music.

And “if possible, maybe even come back and work in culture and get involved with things like Drama Festival and GIBFYM,” he said.

Bella Navas was very proud of her A*, A and B which she got in her BTEC for acting and music and her A level in . And she will leave next month to study music at LIPA in Liverpool.

“Honestly, without those two, I don't know what I would have. I'm so grateful to have had something that I've done since I was so young, and then been able to put that to work into my A levels.”

“GCSE was all a bit more hands on writing and for my A levels, I've been able to express myself in ways that I never, ever would imagine I would do for my A levels.”

“I'm so, so grateful.”

“And the teachers have been amazing, the friends I've made in my classes, especially for acting, just been amazing. So yeah, I'm really happy.”

Mr Benrimoj explained as to why and how the provision of BTECs is changing the way people enter their university life.

Some of this stems from the fact the College is looking to develop more vocational routes as it transitions to the new college.

“So it's an alternative pathway that students can really explore and develop more the soft skills, rather than just the traditional exam route. It's something that we feel students want,” he said.

“They are excelling at, the grades are showing them. So we need to keep on moving forward.”

In addition to the acting, the school has a BTEC in music, and health and social care.

Some students have completed A levels with the aim of going into the more traditional roles seen on the Rock such as law.

One such student is Ethan Todd, the head boy at his school, who had a mixture of relief and excitement about getting into his first choice university, Cardiff MET, where he will study law.

He chose this subject because with his Mum working for the MOD and his Dad the RGP combined with law being “such a big profession in Gib.” He found that he thinks “it's really interesting”.

And another, Lucia Wilson told the Chronicle she “was really happy when I opened my results. I was honestly shocked. I didn't expect it.”

“I got an A*, a C and a D and I was really excited.”

She has decided to study health and social care, which is what I got an A* for. So I'm literally over the moon.”

“Liverpool John Moores and I have already got accepted. It's my firm choice.”

“I’m excited to start the next chapter.”

Reflecting on the students and the results Mr Benrimoj said that he thinks this year has been the best cohort they have had with regards to grades.

“But take grades away, we've been able to produce a good enrichment program so all of our students, they're going into the Primary Care Centre, they're going to Dr Giraldi Home, they're going to primary schools, and putting into practice all the key knowledge that they get in the classroom,” he said.

“So as I said before, it's not just about that grade in the papers, not just about that academic achievement, its being able to develop those soft skills that the working environment so much needs.”

As his students now embark on whatever post College life they will he has some words of advice for them.

“I always say that today is a really important day if you've done well, be joyful, embrace it. If you haven't done as well this doesn't define who you are as a person.”

“Lifelong learning is vital. This is just another chapter.”

“Enjoy what comes up next.”

“We're here to support but just enjoy life and be able to make the most of whatever comes your way.”