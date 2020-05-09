Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 9th May, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Voices Of War project brings VE Day 1945 into people’s homes

By Press Association
9th May 2020

By Michael Drummond
First-hand accounts from an army nurse who served in Egypt, a Jamaican aircraftsman, and a Jewish man who spent six weeks in a concentration camp are being released to help mark VE Day.

They form part of the Imperial War Museum’s (IWM) Voices Of War project, which went live yesterday.

The museum aims to mark the 75th anniversary of the momentous day by bringing voices of the past into people’s homes across the country.

Households are asked to take a moment on VE Day to play the four-minute Voices Of War piece to hear about May 8 1945 from unexpected perspectives.

It brings together first-hand accounts of VE Day from IWM’s sound archive, ranging from an army nurse who served in Egypt at the time and a Jamaican aircraftsman who emigrated to the UK aboard the Empire Windrush in 1948, to a Jewish man from Berlin who spent six weeks in Sachsenhausen concentration camp, and prime minister Winston Churchill.

Diane Lees, director general of IWM, said: “Originally we had planned to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in public spaces around the UK.

“Due to the current situation, this is no longer possible.

“However, the need to commemorate this national anniversary and to remember the sacrifices made on our behalf by past generations is as pressing as ever.”

Ms Lees said Voices Of War would bring the stories and memories of those who lived through the conflict directly to homes across the UK.

She continued: “We want the public to reflect on this important historical milestone as many others did 75 years ago – in the privacy of their own kitchens, living rooms, bedrooms and gardens – and be part of this important national moment with IWM and with the rest of the country.”
(PA)

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Stick to the rules or beaches will be closed, Garcia says

Thu 7th May, 2020

Local News

Hard-hitting external audit of RGP identifies serious deficiencies, makes wide-ranging recommendations

Fri 8th May, 2020

Local News

Three governments coordinate rescue mission across the strait, bringing Gibraltarians home

Fri 8th May, 2020

Local News

Director of Public Health on virus risk in Gibraltar: 'Lump in my throat. Worried.'

Fri 24th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th May 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Military personnel train alongside GHA ambulance crews

9th May 2020

Features
How to fake a takeaway with ‘Quarantine Cook’

9th May 2020

Features
People want to see green spaces prioritised after lockdown – UK poll By Emily Beament

9th May 2020

Features
I just want to hug my grandchildren: The emotional toll lockdown is taking on grandparents

9th May 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020