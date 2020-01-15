Volleyball - All action Tuesdays at Tercentenary Sports Hall.
Volleyball is seeing all-action Tuesdays lately as both the Giboil Cup and Mix League take up the fixtures schedules. With Monday’s allocated for women’s development sessions, which has also seen a few men joining in, the sport is seeing some positive exposure in recent weeks. On Tuesday Bavaria, formely Agones, played Westside in what was...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here