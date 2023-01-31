Volleyball - Competitions across venues in coming days

Volleyball is seeing action across a number of venues these next weeks as the Gibraltar Volleyball Association heads into tournament competitions both indoors and beach volleyball.

This week will see the 3x3 Volleyball Tournament played out at Westside school as from 6pm on Thursday 2nd February.

Teams of 3 (with a fourth allowed as substitute) will be providing the usual excitement now being seen across the sport.

On Saturday 11th February volleyball heads back to its beach volleyball facilities (weather-permitting) where both male and female tournaments will be contested.

The Winter Beach Volleyball Tournament will be starting as from 10am on Saturday 11th and will see pairs competing at the Europa Pool Beach Volleyball Courts.

Players have until Thursday 9th February to sign up for what will be expected to be another exciting competition.

With Gibraltar players playing across regional competitions during the past years the level of competition should provide for some high quality games.

Not only have local teams done well competing across the border, but in doing so they have also attracted a wealth of experienced players to look towards Gibraltar to compete seeing recent tournaments with some quality matches played out.

In the meantime the Under 20’s women’s squad have continued their preparations with training practices in recent weeks.

Images courtesy Gibraltar Volleyball.

