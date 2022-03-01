Volleyball declares all Russian and Belarusian athletes not eligible to participate in European competitions

International volleyball has further upped the sanctions on Russia and Belarus declaring athletes not eligible to participate in any competition.

This was confirmed by Emma Labrador, Vice President of CEV, also president of Gibraltar volleyball.

In a statement issued by the CEV it announced, “The CEV declares all Russian and Belarusian national teams, clubs, officials, Beach and Snow Volleyball athletes not eligible to participate in European competitions. The decision comes into force with immediate effect and until further notice.

Following the initial decision adopted by the CEV to remove official events from Russia, the CEV Board of Administration have confirmed that all Russian and Belarusian national teams, clubs, Beach Volleyball and Snow Volleyball athletes and officials are not eligible to participate in any CEV events until further notice.

Moreover, the CEV Board of Administration has suspended all members of the National Federations of Russia and Belarus from their respective functions in CEV organs until further notice.

In these unprecedented circumstances, the European Volleyball family hopes for the situation to improve so that Volleyball can return to fulfil its role and mission of bringing people together in a spirit of fair play, friendship and mutual respect.”