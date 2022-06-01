Volleyball held Grade four referee course

Last week the Gibraltar Volleyball Association held a Grade four Referee Course in conjunction with Volleyball England.

Mr Ludwik Kowalewski delivered and assessed the course. Seven candidates completed the course favourably. Special mentions went to;

-Arianne Garro who was awarded a distinction

-Oliwia Prudenzcia a Merit at only 15 years of age.



The newly qualified referees will now join the current cohort to officiate matches for the upcoming 2022/2023 season.