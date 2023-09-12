Volleyball held its end of season presentation
The Gibraltar Volleyball Association held its annual end of season presentation last week. The event was marked by a special tribute to the late Maxwell Santos a young Gibraltar volleyball player who had represented Gibraltar in recent years who tragically died this summer in a car accident.
The association and players paying a special tribute to him during the presentation
The End of Season Presentation also saw winners of the cup and leagues played out during the 2022/23 season receiving their awards. The prestigious Sergio Martinez Award for lifelong service and dedication to volleyball was awarded to Daphne McGrail Trico.
““I am very honoured to have been awarded the Sergio Martinez Award.
Commenting after the award Daphne McGrail Trico was to tell this newspaper, “Volleyball has always been my passion and everything I have done for Volleybal, I have done with all my heart, and if I had to do it all again , I would not hesitate to do so.
I would like to thank all of you from the Volleyball Association and all those who I have played with in the past, and all those that have given service to Volleyball alongside myself and in some way have contributed to keeping Volleyball going all this years.”
CUP WINNERS
Women’s:
1st Place - Bavaria
2nd Place - Damex
3rd Place - Europa Girls
Men’s:
1st Place - Gib Polonia
2nd Place - Beach Boys
3rd Place - Europa
LEAGUE WINNERS
Women’s Division 1:
Winners: DAMEX
Runners up: Focus
Women’s Division 2:
Winners: First Choice
Runners up: Holland and Barrett
Men’s Division:
Winners: GIB POLONICA VC
Runners up: Bavaria Jnrs
INDIVIDUAL HONORS
Girls’ Category:
- MVP: Erin Byrne
- Best Spiker: Eva Guillem
- Best Blocker: Lina El Yettefti
- Best Setter: Leanne Gordon
- Best Defender: Oliwia Prudzienica
- Most Promising Rising Star: Tzu Lee Cruz
Boys’ Category:
- MVP: Max Santos
- Best Spiker: Aiman Lamroussi
- Best Blocker: Karim Acharki
- Best Setter: Matthew Stevenson
- Best Defender: Mathew Ressa
- Most Promising Rising Star: Liam Neish
Women’s MVP: Alexandra Carreras
Men’s MVP: Jakub Walczak
Special Recognition
