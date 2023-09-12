Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 12th Sep, 2023

Volleyball held its end of season presentation

By Stephen Ignacio
12th September 2023

The Gibraltar Volleyball Association held its annual end of season presentation last week. The event was marked by a special tribute to the late Maxwell Santos a young Gibraltar volleyball player who had represented Gibraltar in recent years who tragically died this summer in a car accident.
The association and players paying a special tribute to him during the presentation
The End of Season Presentation also saw winners of the cup and leagues played out during the 2022/23 season receiving their awards. The prestigious Sergio Martinez Award for lifelong service and dedication to volleyball was awarded to Daphne McGrail Trico.
““I am very honoured to have been awarded the Sergio Martinez Award.

Commenting after the award Daphne McGrail Trico was to tell this newspaper, “Volleyball has always been my passion and everything I have done for Volleybal, I have done with all my heart, and if I had to do it all again , I would not hesitate to do so.
I would like to thank all of you from the Volleyball Association and all those who I have played with in the past, and all those that have given service to Volleyball alongside myself and in some way have contributed to keeping Volleyball going all this years.”

Gibraltar Volleyball Association End of Season Presentation

CUP WINNERS
Women’s:
1st Place - Bavaria
2nd Place - Damex
3rd Place - Europa Girls

Men’s:
1st Place - Gib Polonia
2nd Place - Beach Boys
3rd Place - Europa

LEAGUE WINNERS
Women’s Division 1:
Winners: DAMEX
Runners up: Focus

Women’s Division 2:
Winners: First Choice
Runners up: Holland and Barrett

Men’s Division:
Winners: GIB POLONICA VC
Runners up: Bavaria Jnrs

INDIVIDUAL HONORS
Girls’ Category:
- MVP: Erin Byrne
- Best Spiker: Eva Guillem
- Best Blocker: Lina El Yettefti
- Best Setter: Leanne Gordon
- Best Defender: Oliwia Prudzienica

- Most Promising Rising Star: Tzu Lee Cruz

Boys’ Category:
- MVP: Max Santos
- Best Spiker: Aiman Lamroussi
- Best Blocker: Karim Acharki
- Best Setter: Matthew Stevenson
- Best Defender: Mathew Ressa
- Most Promising Rising Star: Liam Neish

Women’s MVP: Alexandra Carreras
Men’s MVP: Jakub Walczak

Special Recognition
The prestigious Sergio Martinez Award for lifelong service and dedication to volleyball has been awarded to Daphne McGrail Trico.

Images courtesy GVA

